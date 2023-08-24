Shakespeare group performs in Plains, Thompson Falls

The Shakespearean theater group showed up in Plains for their Thursday performance only to find it too smoky and hot for a park performance. Montana Shakespeare in the Park’s (MSIP) presentation of The Three Musketeers was moved to the school gym. The new building, which has a performance area also used as a second gymnasium, had bleachers for the audience to sit on, instead of a grassy lawn.

This marked the 51st year of the traveling troupe’s performances across the state.

Alexandre Dumas wrote the book that was released in 1844, a year before The Count of Monte Cristo. Dumas’ character D’Artagnan was a real person, according to the http://www.simonandschuster website. The Montana Shakespeare in the Parks did their own adaptation of the novel that takes place in the 17th century. It begins in 1627, 11 years after Shakespeare’s death.

Dumas characterized the stations of women in that era. He made his main villain a woman. Though the theater had Milady as a heartless murderer, in the Shakespeare in the Park version she also had strength not commonly recognized in that time.

The depth of the story as written 179 years ago has changed through Hollywood’s movies and other story adaptations, portraying the rogue musket men as heroes and women as lowly servants, except for the 2009 version of “Barbie and the Three Musketeers.” Barbie stars as Corinne, a country girl who dreams of being a Musketeer, protector of the French royal family, just like her father D’Artagnan.

MSIP actors portrayed the characters in Dumas’ original style but also added in the strength and courage of the women. The audience was held captive, not only literally in the gym, but also by the performance. Avery Johnson, who played D’Artagnan, said, “The audience was awesome and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves.” Others in the group concurred with him.

In a park setting the audience is freely moving around and eating their picnic dinner while children can talk and play. The atmosphere is different inside. Some people brought their picnic food in to eat while sitting in the bleachers, but they filled the gym sitting closely together. Children also sat mostly on the benches and some sat on the floor in front. Many young spectators sat quietly during the nonstop excitement. There was sword fighting, romance, political and religious themes and lots of humor. Horses were heard galloping in the background as the players used wooden milk crates, with reins attached, as their horses.

During a romantic scene between D’Artagnan and the villain Milady, a young boy in the audience was heard saying, “I wish I was him.”

The classic Musketeer theme, “All for one and one for all!” is showcased in their devotion to one another as the three main Musketeers welcome the inspiring young D’Artagnan into their fold. Director Kevin Asselin describes the play as “fun, fast and engaging on many levels.” Asselin adds that it is valuable for us not only as a source of entertainment , but also for us to find within ourselves our own hero’s heart. What has inspired us individually will someday in turn inspire others.

The actors themselves have given back to the communities that support them through educational outreach, or Shakespeare in the schools. Also called Montana Shakes!, since 2008, every spring the MSIP brings an original story based on Shakespeare's plays to 60 elementary schools for a full day of workshops. Students are given the chance to explore Shakespeare’s work through creativity, movement and language.

Nadja Simmonds said that this is her second summer with MSIP but she has done four years with the outreach program in the schools. “It is so great being in Plains. We love it here.” Simmunds is based out of Chicago but says she loves coming to Montana.

Emily Hawkins from Dallas, who plays Milady, says this is her first summer performing, but she has done three years in elementary school and two years in high school programs. And Mikey Gray said that she thinks it is an amazing opportunity to go to all the places in Montana. She is based out of L.A.

Friday evening the troupe went to Trout Creek for a performance in the park. “It went great despite the wind. There were 120 people or more in the green way with shade trees,” Liz Stender from the Community Improvement Association said. Stender also said there were lots of kids and older adults in the audience and everyone seemed to have a good time.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge gave a grant of $2,000 to the Trout Creek CIA to help fund the event. This helps to cover costs of feeding the actors, Stender stated. Stefanie Martin from the Wayside catered the event's meals.