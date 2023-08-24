Schools welcome new staff

As Sanders County school prepare to get back in session, students and parents will see some new and familiar faces in the hall. Plains and Noxon students went back to school Wednesday, August 23, while Thompson Falls starts Monday, August 28, and Hot Springs students return Tuesday, September 5.

Trout Creek has a new 2-3 grade teacher who was in the Thompson Falls school last year. Madison Koonce has accepted the position and will be starting there this fall. Also from Trout Creek but new to teaching will be Beckie Doyle for grades 4-5, team teacher Rosa Torretta in grades 6-8 grades, Sheryl Robinett in early kindergarten, and Karen Marquardt, paraprofessional. “We are looking for one more para and still need a special ed teacher,” Principal Preston Wenz said.

Hot Springs has a new P.E. teacher from Alaska. Brett Stevens will be joining the Hot Springs staff this fall. Also new to the school but not the county is Veronica Colyer who will be teaching 7-12 English. Colyer transferred from Trout Creek and is from the Plains area. Also from Plains, Brady Ovitt will be teaching junior high history and math and will be the athletic director. Samuel Nitcy will teach third grade, and Justin Silva sixth grade technology, and junior high and elementary computer classes.

Dixon has two teachers starting in the fall. Roxann Apland from Lame Deer school will be the Special Education teacher, and Mikel Juneau-Phillips from Ronan will be returning to the Dixon school district, in grades 4-5.

Noxon has a new fifth grade teacher, as former teacher Lucas MacArthur will be taking over the counselor position. Cory Brodmerkle from Noxon will be taking his place. The new resource/ special education teacher is Taylor Etienne from Trout Creek.

Thompson Falls has picked up new teachers and paras. The high school hired Cody Stiles to teach History. He is from Thompson Falls, and Amanda Leichtnam, also local, will be teaching English. Robin Miller will be the new librarian at both high school and elementary. Erin Traver will be the new resource/special education teacher and Chris Hart will be the new elementary special education teacher. Taylor Freed transferred into the counseling position and will be teaching art classes as well. Sherri Koskela, Emily Moore and Lacey Sanders will be paraprofessionals. “We still need one more para, a lunch server and substitute teachers,” Diane Hedahl said. She added that anyone who loves working with children would have a place in the school. Interested applicants can find openings on the websites.

Plains has a new Special Education teacher for 5-8. Kim Lakko from Plains taught previously in Thompson Falls and has decided to join the Plains School District. Max Bebb will be in the junior high as well along with Loren Lauridson who will be teaching band and choir. Robin Leeper is the new third grade teacher and Katie Anderson will be teaching second grade. The school district has hired Dr. Kathleen Walsh as its new superintendent. “We still need junior high athletic coaches,” Principal Ryan Noland said.