Debra Lu Tokarz (Bell/Pagnie)

2/10/1947 - 8/6/2023

Debra Lu Takarz of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed away August 7, 2023. Debra was born February 10, 1947, to Donald Wayne Bell and Shirly (Rundhammer) Bell in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Debra is survived by her sons: Lisle DeMar and wife Diane, Cliff DeMar and wife Heather. Sisters, Dianne Canfield and Dedra Davies; brothers, Don Bell and Thomas Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Donald W. Bell and Shirly B. Bell; brothers, Daniel and Richard Bell.

Debra was my twin sister and though we lived in different states for 30 years, the last six years we both lived in Thompson Falls, Montana. We got over our differences and learned once again to say, “I love you”. She will be missed.