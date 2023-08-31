Bikers Against Bullies travels to TF

More than 100 bikers from across the northwest rode from Missoula to Thompson Falls on Saturday for a Bikers Against Bullies event. They stopped at Limberlost Brewing Company for an event. The group helped raise awareness of bullying and also raised money to help kids at Christmas.

James, also known as Snake, and his daughter "Little Moose" came from Idaho. A representative of the Northwest Freedom Riders said the run was enjoyable. Another rider, who goes by Jazzy, said this is her favorite ride of the year. Riders Dragon and Rooster have been organizing the ride for 11 years and this year decided to take a new adventure to Thompson Falls.