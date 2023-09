LOOKING SHARP – 4-H contestants in the sheep class smile for judge Hannah Booth during the showmanship competition. Hannah Warnes of the South Side Sparks (far left) and Ayla Rehbein (second from right) took the grand champion ribbons.

There were only four competitors in the sheep contest - one senior and three juniors - yet it took more than an hour to get through the showmanship, meat and breeding competitions.

Hannah Warnes of the South Side Sparks took the grand champion in the senior division. In the junior class, Ayla R...