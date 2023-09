Justice Court September 7, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Sean Fisher, 39, day speeding, $120. Timothy Imhoff, 63, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in restricted zone, $85. Pegg Ganley, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $95. Matthew Bubar, 48, day speeding, $70. Maya Ferris, 18, day speeding, $70. Mathew Crosson,...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.