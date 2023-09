MAKING A POINT – South Side Sparks junior rabbit contestant Kendall Spurr shows rabbit judge Melody Henault that there are no problems with her bunny's ears during the showmanship competition.

Doug Horner of Noxon said the rabbit barn was full this year with 29 rabbits, including seven from 4-H, but his biggest thrill this year might have been that his daughter, Brianna Horner of the Trout Creek Mavericks took grand champion ribbons in the meat class with Twix and overall with KitKat....