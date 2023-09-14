Question of the week: How did your garden grow this year?

TODD HAYES, Plains - “It did very well in the greenhouse. Grasshoppers were an issue in the outside garden.They ate everything.”

BRAD STACEY, Plains - “It takes a lot of organic material but did pretty well despite the frost here on June 21. The heat and grasshoppers slowed things down some.”

LINDA CLARK, Sheridan, Montana - “We had a slow start with the weather. The greenhouse kept the tomatoes growing and producing earlier. We had lots of rain and a good crop, eventually.”

MIKE SCHMUCK, Ephrata, Washington - “Our garden did very well. No grasshoppers and not too hot. The trumpet vine on the garden gate grew very nicely.”

STEPHANIE JOHNSON, Plains - “We did a bucket garden in the back of the store here. The tomatoes, peppers and eggplants all did well. The hail storm caused some damage.”

LUKE SANDERS, Thompson Falls - “Our garden grew well. We had watermelon, potatoes, corn, carrots, and green peppers. Not too many grasshoppers. We watered a lot and kept them away.”