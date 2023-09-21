ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the Week

Are you looking forward to the fall season?

 
September 21, 2023



DIANE WALTERS, Plains - “Yes and no. It came too fast this year, but I love fall.”

PETER SKAUDIS, Plains - “The cooler weather will make it nice for working outside. I’m looking forward to it.”

SHANON CHOJNACKY, Trout Creek - “I love fall riding but I’m not looking forward to Winter.”

MADI KOONCE, Trout Creek - “I love the cooler weather of autumn but don’t like that snow is coming.”

BROOKE ELDRIDGE, Trout Creek - “Yes, I am very happy for fall, the smells, the colors, the cool temperatures.”

SANDY PACE, KALISPELL - “Yes I love fall because it’s not as hot when we ride.”

 

