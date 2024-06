Trout Creek Adventist School recently took a field trip to Helena and Great Falls. Above, the students stand outside the Secretary of State's office at the Montana Capital.

On May 15, students from Trout Creek Adventist School embarked on an exciting educational journey to the Montana State Capitol. The group, comprised of eager fourth to eighth graders, enjoyed a day filled with learning and exploration in the heart of Montana's government.

The highlight of their visi...