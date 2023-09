Plains chess club member crafting unique top prize

HOT ITEM – Gary Olson works on the last chess piece, a queen, for the glass chess set he plans to give away as a prize to the winner of a tournament at the Plains Public Library in November.

A member of the Plains Library chess club is making his own chess set, but it's not going to help him win.

Gary Olson is crafting handmade glass chess pieces to give away to the winner of an upcoming chess tournament. "I wanted to do something special for the club," said Olson, who has compet...