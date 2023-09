Justice Court September 21, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Michael Chapin, Jr., 46, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, 2nd offense, $135; night speeding, $70. Jacob Susic, 42, seatbelt violation, $20. Tye Thompson, 52, seatbelt violation, $20. Daniel Johnston, 55, operate non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentrati...





