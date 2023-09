Hawk sophomore Addi Pardee hits the floor for a dig against Arlee during Thompson's sweep of the Scarlets.

THOMPSON FALLS 3, ARLEE 0

For homecoming the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks took on the Arlee Scarlets for a quick home win in three sets 25-12, 25-11, 25-12.

In the first set, the Lady Hawks and the Scarlets were neck and neck until Thompson took a strong serving lead. Keeping their confidence, t...