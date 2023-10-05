Elks, foundation donate to nonprofit

Clark Fork Valley Elks members Stephanie Whisenhunt (from left), Beth Moore and Christine Munday present a check to Kevin Fallon and John Torres (holding his daughter Poppy) for PB Abbate, a camp in Thompson Falls for veterans.

The Clark Fork Valley Elks Charitable Fund, along with the Jack Esler Foundation, donated $20,000 to the Patrol Base Abbate Return to Base nonprofit organization. Kevin Fallon, chief operations officer, and John Torres, camp commander, were at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls last week to receive the check that was gifted to them by Charlie Munday and Elks board members. Esler was an Elks member and Air Force veteran who set up his foundation.

"Charlie, who is the head of the CFVE, donates the money to worthy causes in the area," said Army veteran Ruthie Cheney, who was at the ceremony. "I try to publicize the great things the Elks are doing. This is a big event for our chapter," she said.

"This will be a great kickoff to the 2024 budget," Fallon said. He added that a lot of veterans like to come to Montana to their camp. There are other camps established throughout the western states, 35 chapters, for those veterans who can't make it to Montana.

Torres started the local chapter on his property on Eddy Flats. "We had tents for the campers who used the creek for bathing with solar showers. Now we are located up on Eddy Peak Road. It is on Cherry Creek and Tanager Lane. We have lodges and bunkhouses with plumbing on 60 acres of land."

"Charlie couldn't make it so I am here for him," said Christine Munday, who with Stephanie Whisenhunt and Beth Moore presented the check to Fallon and Torres.

"Tom Shuman is the founder of the PB Abbate, but he is still on active duty. Otherwise he would be here," Torres said. The camp was started in honor of Sergeant Matt Abbate. PB Abbate provides a place for veterans and service members to reconnect in an environment where everyone has shared interests, Torres added. "I am happy for all the community support for the local veterans." Torres is a Thompson Falls native who welcomes all veterans with an honorable discharge to go to the website and see what they have to offer.

For more information, visit is http://www.pbabbate.org