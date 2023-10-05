Question of the week: Are you ready for pumpkin spice season?
October 5, 2023
CRAIG LIEN, Camas Prairie - “No, I am not a pumpkin spice kind of guy.”
KYLIE ALDRIDGE, Hot Springs - “Yes, I like pie and cookies and I think they should make pumpkin spiced Pop-Tarts.”
RENA HENSON, Hot Springs - “I like pumpkin spice season.”
J.G. PHILLIPS, Hot Springs - “Yes, we have to be ready for it. It’s the season .”
K.O. MONROE, Hot Springs - “Yes, it’s good. I stick to it until it sticks to me. Then I wait for peppermint and hot cocoa season.”
AMBER DIMOND, Plains - “I am ready. Pumpkin pie is my favorite pie. When it gets cooler outside, I think of pie and when I think of pie I think of pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice.”
