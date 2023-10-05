Question of the week: Are you ready for pumpkin spice season?

CRAIG LIEN, Camas Prairie - “No, I am not a pumpkin spice kind of guy.”

KYLIE ALDRIDGE, Hot Springs - “Yes, I like pie and cookies and I think they should make pumpkin spiced Pop-Tarts.”

RENA HENSON, Hot Springs - “I like pumpkin spice season.”

J.G. PHILLIPS, Hot Springs - “Yes, we have to be ready for it. It’s the season .”

K.O. MONROE, Hot Springs - “Yes, it’s good. I stick to it until it sticks to me. Then I wait for peppermint and hot cocoa season.”

AMBER DIMOND, Plains - “I am ready. Pumpkin pie is my favorite pie. When it gets cooler outside, I think of pie and when I think of pie I think of pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice.”