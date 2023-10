Justice Court October 5, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol George Goatley, Jr., 68, seatbelt violation, $20. Simon Schiller, 23, day speeding, $120. Becky Freeman, 65, seatbelt violation, $20. Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Jamie Giddings, 37, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285. Motor Carrier Services Dal...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.