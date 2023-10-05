ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

William Forrest Johnson

 
October 5, 2023



Mr. Johnson was a decent and honest man. He was born in San Diego, California, on October 5, 1927. After high school, he served as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Regiment and later became a postal letter carrier for 30 years. At retirement, he and wife Thelma moved to Heron, Montana.

Mr. Johnson was in good health until recently, when his age caught up with him. In the early morning of September 30, 2023, while sleeping, he slipped from life and is no longer in pain. He would have been 96 on October 5, 2023. Safe journey, ole man. Many sincere thanks to his caregivers, Wendy Swenson, Mindy Berry, Cindy Bruner, Colleen Hinds, Christine Knodle, Chris Elvers and Shannon of Heron and Noxon.

 

