Olivia Luckett and Matthew Woods of Plains announce the birth of a son, Andrew Reid Woods. Andrew was borth on August 28, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, .9 ounces and measuring 21 inches. Dr. Valentine was the delivering physician at Clark Fork Valley Hospital.

Maternal grandparents are Richard Luckett and Theresa Luckett, both of Lewiston, California. Paternal grandparents are Jack Woods and Terrie Woods, both of Plains.

Welcome, Andrew!