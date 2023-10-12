ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Annie Wooden 

A DIFFERENT VIEW

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 12, 2023

Annie Wooden

NorthWestern Energy began lowering the drawdown of the reservoir above the Thompson Falls dam on Friday. Once the level is 16 feet below full pool, crews will work to replace wooden flash board on the main dam (left).

Annie Wooden

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 10/16/2023 05:48