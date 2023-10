NEW START – Jessica Gergen (right) is the new owner of Colleen's Country Store. Colleen Mesing has had the business since 2003 and will be available to help Gergen.

Two Plains businesses are now merged under one owner and they continue to flourish as one.

The 406 Outlet closed its doors at the old Town Pump building site several weeks ago and is now taking up space at Colleen's Country Store on the other side of town. Jessica (Holland) Gergen purchased Coll...