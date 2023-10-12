On a beautiful autumn afternoon, we said goodbye to our husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa Ernie Scherzer. Born in the spring of 1936 in Lakewood, Ohio, Ernie grew up in Cleveland. After graduating from Marshall High School, he attended Baldwin Wallace College, where he received a bachelor's degree in History. He went on to study law at University of Pennsylvania, earning a master's in Political Science.

He also earned a master's in education from Kent State University after his second child was born.

Ernie was a lifelong teacher who valued education. He taught science for 33 years in Strongsville, Ohio, and continued teaching Science Olympiad at Fairwood Elementary in Berea for 14 years after retirement. After moving to Montana Ernie volunteered as "Mr. Science", Robotics coach, and Science Olympiad coach for many years at Thompson Falls and Trout Creek Elementary schools.

His summer career, as a National Park Service Ranger, led to a love of the outdoors for his entire family. Summers were spent in Yellowstone National Park, Pipestone National Monument, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Fort Union National Monument and Glacier National Park hiking, fishing, and enjoying the wonderful places we lived.

As our dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, he taught us to love both learning and teaching; respect all the diverse people that we meet; enjoy service to others; and love and conserve the outdoors. He appreciated his family as well as his extended Glacier Park family, students throughout his teaching career, old friends from Ohio, and new friends he made in Montana.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Marty, of 61 years. He is also survived by his four children: Sarah (Bill) Naegeli, Anna Scherzer, Pete (Irene Saito) Scherzer, Ben (Tracie) Scherzer; eight grandchildren - Derek, Jacob, Mariah, Logan, Sylvan, Ellis, Saria and Rowan; and six great-grandchildren- Audree , Kamryn, Kaleb, Emersyn, Ryan and Oliver. He is now reunited with his son Edward. He is also survived by his brother Dan.

The family suggests that donations can be made to your local library or the Nature Conservancy.