Plains eighth grader Owen Jermyn keeps his eyes on the finish line at the divisional meet in Thompson Falls last Thursday. Jermyn set a new school record and finished in first place.

The Western B/C Divisionals hosted 11 schools at the Rivers Bend golf course, with runners from both Thompson Falls and Plains earning new personal and seasonal bests.

Trotter Marina Tulloch earned first place for the girls with a smashing time of 20 minutes, two seconds. Tulloch's time is a n...