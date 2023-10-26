Lacey Irene Kinser passed away peacefully on October 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave and valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Long Beach, California, on August 27, 1972 ,as the eldest child to Lee and Lila Kinser.

After the family moved to Montana from California, Lacey attended elementary and junior high school in Thompson Falls, eventually graduating from Thompson Falls High School in 1991. After graduation, she began her career working at Little Bitterroot Thrift Store, where she thrived for over 31 incredible years.

She had a creative spirit and learned to crochet from her mom, Roberta. She took tremendous pride in all the things she could make and sell. Together with her mom, she would prepare for several months so they could sell their crafts at the local holiday bazaar. After years spent honing her skills, Lacey's hard work and endless determination won her numerous ribbons at the Sanders County Fair for her craftsmanship.

Sports were another passion for Lacey and she eagerly awaited her opportunity every year to participate in Special Olympics. While she loved the competition, the friendships she made and fostered over many years of participating were even more valuable to her. She was also an avid football fan. She never missed an opportunity to root for her New York Giants or the Montana State Bobcats.

Lacey loved the outdoors from a young age and that love only continued to grow with time. Anytime she was out for a drive, she would always keep a hawk's eye out for wildlife or animals of any kind. She lived for hunting season. From the moment of the last light of the final day of the season, or shortly after she filled her tag, all she could talk about was how she couldn't wait for the next hunting season. Some of her very fondest memories included all of the numerous hunting trips with her brother Lee, her outdoor expeditions fishing with her brother Mitchell, and her quick fishing trips before work with her friend and supervisor Amanda.

Lacey was truly a beacon of light and she touched the lives of everyone she met. She was an inspiration to us all.

Lacey is survived by her parents, Lee and Roberta Kinser; brother Lee Kinser, III and his wife Lisa; sister Lisa Kinser; brother Scott Odlin and his wife Jenna; sister Cindy Larson and her husband Nate; brother Mitchell Kinser and his wife Melissa; and sister Teresa Kinser; along with many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the staff at Clark Fork Valley Hospice and the cancer center at St Patrick's Hospital in Missoula for their care and compassion over the last year.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Thompson Falls High School Gym.