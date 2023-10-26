Sandra "Sam" Burlingame

Sandra died in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on October 17, 2023, at the age of 73.

Sandy was born on March 23, 1950, in Missoula, Montana, where she attended Hellgate High School. She later received an Accounting degree from the University of Washington; she also served honorably in the United States Army. A self-proclaimed "hippy," Sandy was known to all as an adventurous person with a free spirit. Her love of adventure and travel took her to many places around the country and world; she even settled for several years down under in Australia where she was able to foster her passion for food while working as a cook. She learned sewing at a young age and was known to be quite the quilter, as well as knitter. She was an avid golfer and loved to laugh.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Claude Burlingame of Thompson Falls; her nephew, Jason Burlingame of Whitefish; her nieces, Alison Burlingame of Helena and Nicole Burlingame of Missoula; the Ereaux family; and beloved friends near and far. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a future date. In the words of Sam, "WELL DONE" and "CHEERS!"