Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Michael White, Jr., 33, seatbelt violation, $20 with $20 suspended; driving motor vehicle while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $250 with $250 suspended.

Carter Stufflebeam, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.

Alton Steinhoff, 37, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sara Wolfe, 48, day speeding, $70.

Greg Bierie, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $95, deferred imposition of sentence.

Robert Johnson-Holiman, 23, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $275.

Melisa Bodine, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Kaylie Peele, 18, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Cameron Neptune, 32, operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $1,135 with $400 suspended.

Breanna McPhee, 26, night speeding, $20.

Jocelyn Pierson, 23, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $275.

Dominique Keen, 20, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Omorie McKell, 46, partner/family member assault, 1st offense, $1,135 with $900 suspended, 365 days jail with 364 days suspended.

Dion Carey, 56, day speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Jonathan Verbarg, 41, false log, $110.