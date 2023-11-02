MDT seeks comment on mat replacement

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to replace the Electric Wildlife Deterrent Mat (EWDM) located at the Thompson River Bridge on Montana Highway 200, east of Thompson Falls. An EWDM is embedded in the roadway and designed to deliver an unpleasant, but safe and effective, short duration pulsing shock to deter wildlife from entering or crossing the roadway. The project begins directly west of the Thompson River Bridge and extends just off the east bridge end.

Proposed work includes replacement of the EWDM, milling the existing surface at both bridge ends, applying a new overlay, and replacement of affected pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to replace and relocate the EWDM further away from the bridge end and repair the asphalt surface.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Partnering with the community is an important part of properly planning for future projects. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10385000.

The public is encouraged to contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Joel Boucher at 406-544-5802 or Project Design Engineer Aaron Mason at 406-444-0868 with questions or comments about the project.