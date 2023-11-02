Blue Hawks finish season in playoffs

The Blue Hawk football team practiced on a snowing MSU field Friday on their way to Red Lodge for the playoff game.

The Blue Hawk football team ended their season last Saturday in the first round of the playoffs. The Red Lodge Rams defeated Thompson Falls 46-0.

On the way to Red Lodge, the Hawks were able to stop in Bozeman for a pregame practice with the Montana State University Bobcats.

"It's always a reward to stop and play with any college team, the kids really love being able to feel what it would be like to play in a big stadium like that." said coach Jared Koskela.

Then it was time for the big task of taking on Red Lodge, the number one seed in the East. Although Thompson came out with a fight in them they were no match for the Rams. The Blue Hawk defense was able to keep Red Lodge at bay only letting the Rams score two touchdowns in the first quarter. The Rams were able to shut down Thompson's defense in the second to score the bulk of their touchdowns. Coming back from the half with new fire the Blue Hawks were able to only let Red Lodge get one more touchdown in the game.

"It was a lot to overcome this year, but we met our goal of getting into the playoffs. We played over half of the top teams both in and out of our conference." Koskela expressed.

Senior Max Hannum led the Blue Hawks with 29 yard rushing against Red Lodge, with Bryson LeCoure behind him with 27 yards. LeCoure passed for 97 yards. Braxton Dorscher got 51 yards receiving, and Hannum followed with 40. Hayden Hanks went helmet to hemet getting seven massive tackles for Thompson, while Dorscher close behind him with six. Sam Burgess and LeCoure each got five for the Blue Hawks.

"Our captains were great this year. They are leaving a great legacy of working together as a team and getting better as a team. I think next year we will have a solid, complete 11-man team." Koskela said.