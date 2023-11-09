ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mills, Reed lead marathon

 
November 9, 2023



October Pinochle Marathon players were dealt another month of fun and games while supporting the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman’s Club Blanche Hurlburt Scholarship that is awarded to a graduating senior each year. Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke scored the highest in October with 5,990 points.

However, Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed take the marathon lead with a total score of 11,890; and the team of Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher won their monthly match by getting 1500 Trump.

October Scores / Marathon Totals

TEAM A - Alan and Lorri Renard, 4800/8970; TEAM B – Tamra Shear and Mitz Hart, 2220/4130; TEAM C – Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt, 2830/8750; TEAM D – Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst, 5780/10020; TEAM E – Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 5990/9620; TEAM F – Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 4560/8660; TEAM G – Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 2200/9450; TEAM H – Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty, 3950/9300; TEAM I – Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 5460/9830; TEAM J – Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher, 2850/8310; TEAM K – Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 4720/7860; TEAM L – Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst, 5180/11680; TEAM M – Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 5640/11890; TEAM N – Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 5790/9020; TEAM O – Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher, 3890/10210; TEAM P – Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger, 4850/10320.

 

