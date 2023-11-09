Mills, Reed lead marathon

October Pinochle Marathon players were dealt another month of fun and games while supporting the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman’s Club Blanche Hurlburt Scholarship that is awarded to a graduating senior each year. Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke scored the highest in October with 5,990 points.

However, Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed take the marathon lead with a total score of 11,890; and the team of Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher won their monthly match by getting 1500 Trump.

October Scores / Marathon Totals

TEAM A - Alan and Lorri Renard, 4800/8970; TEAM B – Tamra Shear and Mitz Hart, 2220/4130; TEAM C – Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt, 2830/8750; TEAM D – Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst, 5780/10020; TEAM E – Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke, 5990/9620; TEAM F – Patty Coe and Claudia Reed, 4560/8660; TEAM G – Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley, 2200/9450; TEAM H – Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty, 3950/9300; TEAM I – Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins, 5460/9830; TEAM J – Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher, 2850/8310; TEAM K – Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang, 4720/7860; TEAM L – Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst, 5180/11680; TEAM M – Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed, 5640/11890; TEAM N – Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej, 5790/9020; TEAM O – Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher, 3890/10210; TEAM P – Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger, 4850/10320.