Plains celebrates Halloween with variety of events

Sheriff Shawn Fielders and Deputy April Phillips hand out candy at Plains School's trunk or treat event last week. Kyrie Carr (right) dressed as a dead princess.

This was the first year for the trunk-or-treat at the Plains Schools. The Honor Roll and Business Essentials class put on the event, teacher Kati Mitchell said. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office and Plains Community Ambulance particpated as well. There were monsters and aliens and zombie cheerleaders among the costumes. As students visited stations, DJs Alex Horodyski and Keegan Huffman kept them entertained and dancing.

The Long Term Care facility in Plains held its second annual trick or treat event. The event began at 3 p.m. and students showed up after school to visit with and get treats from residents. Toys and temporary tattoos were given as well. Children of all ages were welcome along with adults, though one resident jokingly said the candy is only for the little kids, not the big ones.

Shannon Brown Mike Bruce sings to Zen Reyna of Plains (left) at the Long Term Care facility. Reyna was celebrating his second birthday on Halloween.

Mike Bruce of Thompson Falls, dressed as Indiana Jones, played his guitar to entertain the residents while they waited for the little goblins to arrive. "I play music every Tuesday," Bruce said.

Halloween evening, Main Street in Plains was hopping with every costume imaginable. Businesses offered warmth and goodies. Sidewalks were full of characters of all ages from two to four legged beings, and some without legs. The Llano Theater gave out free popcorn and had a free showing of "It's a great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

Churches, parks and the mortuary offered s'mores and hot dogs, cider and hot chocolate to warm up to, and donuts to grab. The parks were crowded with people roasting hot dogs and staying close to the fire for warmth, or just to glow in the park. Local churches offered tables and trunks set up with treats to hand out, carnivals and campfires.