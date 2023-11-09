Heaven has gained a truly magnificent angel. Lola Mascorella died October 28, 2023, at her home in Columbia Falls.

Lola is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James Mascorella; her children, Derek Mascorella and Layla (Gene) Riffle; grandsons, Dillon and Justin Riffle; sisters, Linda Reilly and Leta Behmerwohld; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Lola will be forever loved and missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held in the spring/summer.