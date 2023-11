Rusti Leivestad sworn in Monday

Acting mayor Raoul Ribeiro (right) shakes hands with newly appointed mayor Rusti Leivestad Monday after delivering the oath of office.

Monday night's meeting of the Thompson Falls City Council was the most well attended and also the longest in the last five years. At the end of the three-hour meeting, the city had a new mayor.

The council unanimously voted to appoint Rusti Leivestad to the position of mayor after the three-ho...