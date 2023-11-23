Parade grand marshal a community helper

Christmas on Main Street in Thompson Falls is just over a week away, and the annual parade now has a grand marshal. Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce last week voted Sarah Ball as the grand marshal of the parade. Ball will ride in a sleigh made by the Thompson Falls High School shop classes and lead the parade down Main Street on the evening of Saturday, December 2.

Ball said she was very surprised to be chosen as grand marshal for the parade. "It's such a huge honor. It made me feel very good about how involved I am. This is my home. I love Thompson Falls," she added.

Ball is the Club Manager for the Clark Fork Valley Elks. She has held the role for almost two years, but has been a volunteer, member and employee at the Elks for over 10 years. "When I moved to Thompson Falls I volunteered at the Elks and it just developed from there. My dad, mom and brothers were all members of the Elks. It's like a big family," Ball said.

In her role as Club Manager, Ball oversees the restaurant and bar, and also plans many of the events held at the lodge east of Thompson Falls. She also has been the Lodge Esquire for five years, helping with initiation of new members.

Chelle Mitchell is the secretary for the Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce and nominated Ball for the grand marshal honor. "Sarah is always the first one to step up when someone needs something. She organizes fundraisers and helps out the entire community," said Mitchell, also an Elks member.

Ball has helped the Elks build a supply of medical equipment that is available for community members to use. They have wheelchairs, canes, crutches and other items that they loan out to those in need.

Ball also is involved in the Sanders County Fair. She has been the floriculture superintendent for three years. She took over the post from longtime superintendent Karen Dykstra. "I enjoy working with the flowers and it's something that the whole community enjoys," Ball said of her work at the fair. She said the number of floriculture entries has been down, and she is working to get more people involved. She's also working to help people learn about how to enter online and what the judge looks for and is exploring having events at the Elks lodge for people to learn more about it.

Along with doing anything she can to help out people in the community, Ball likes to have fun. "She always has a smile on her face," said former Elks Exalted Ruler Don Manning. Ball enjoys planning events for the Elks and loves dressing up for all the occasions. She said she took dance classes when she was young and always enjoyed dressing up and getting her hair done. "It gives me confidence and it's fun to be over the top," Ball laughed.

In her time in Thompson Falls, Ball also worked with Sherry Hagerman-Benton, keeping Main Street blooming in the summer seasons. She said she learned a lot from Sherry working with her, and learned how to make holiday wreaths and swags. Ball has been busy making creations to sell for this holiday season.

Ball expressed that she is proud to have people recognize that they can come to her if they need anything. At the Elks Lodge, she helps families organize fundraisers, memorials and other events, and said it is rewarding to help people in their time of need. She said the Elks has a great staff and members. "Everyone shows up to help," she noted.