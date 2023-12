How much snow would you like to have this winter?

DALE PETTY, Plains - “I would like to have seven feet of snow.”

MARK MEAGHER, Trout Creek - “A lot of snow up high but not as much down low.”

DONNA BROWN, Trout Creek - “Zero. I don’t like the cold weather and don’t like to drive in it.”

KRISTIE BROWN, Trout Creek - “Enough f...