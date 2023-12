FOR THE VETS – Volunteers Linda Barnes, Cindy Gray and Nora Verpoorten select items for the veterans care packages.

Nearly two dozen military veterans will be getting a taste of home, thanks to a group of VFW Auxiliary members.

Six women and one man gathered at VFW Post 3596 at Plains last Monday to prepare care packages as part of the "Goody Boxes For Service Personnel" program, which include nearly 100 item...