December 7, 2023

Dale Allen

Dale Allen passed away on November 12, 2023, after a brief illness.

Dale was born in Maine in 1935 and moved to Montana after he retired from the United States Air Force. Between Dale's willingness to always lend a helping hand and his mechanical knowledge of automobiles, he was loved and respected by many and will be missed. If you were lucky enough to know Dale you know that he never had a bad word to say about anyone, always had time to help fix something/anything or pull people out of the ditch with his beloved wrecker. If you ever had the chance to sit in Dale's shop by the fire you know that Dale was knowledgeable about many things and his attention to the details was amazing. Please know that heaven has gained an angel who has touched the lives of many.

After running into each other at the Noxon Post Office, Dale and Lawana rekindled a friendship dating back many years when they both lived in Southern Idaho. Since that chance encounter at the post office, Dale and Lawana were inseparable and married in 1999.

 

