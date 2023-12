READYING ENSIGNS – A group of VFW members fold flags destined for burning. From the left: Noah Hathorne, Jim Gillibrand, Ron Kilbury, and Heather Allen.

All was quiet as a procession of military veterans said goodbye and farewell to an old comrade as part of a solemn ceremony to properly retire a batch of American flags last Thursday in the back parking lot of VFW Post 3596.

Beginning the post's ceremony was the large canton of blue field and st...