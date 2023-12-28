Plains students learn Christmas traditions

From Ireland to Australia, the Plains school students were treated to a day of worldly Christmas traditions before they left for Christmas break. The teachers in each grade level developed lessons from a different country. Kindergarten classrooms had Sweden, first grade had Australia, and second grade teachers had Ireland. The third grade did Mexico, the fourth grade did European Countries, fifth had Russia, and sixth had the Netherlands and Germany. Each room had learning stations and activities. Some teachers showed a video about the traditions of their country, while others read books.

The classes rotated through each room so everyone could learn about the worldly traditions. Some teachers dressed for the occasion. The first grade teachers wore kangaroo costumes and the fifth grade teachers wore ushankas, the traditional Russian hat.

The kindergarten classrooms had hearts to weave, almond cookies and Julmust, the traditional drink that is similar to ginger or root beer. The first grade classrooms offered fruit kabobs as the traditional Australian BBQ food and learned the song about the six white Boomers pulling the sleigh. Boomers are kangaroos. In Ireland, from the second grade class, sleighs are pulled by donkeys and for the holidays, there is a four day horse race.

Shannon Brown Teacher Denise Montgomery dressed as a reindeer.

Mexico has traditions of celebrating over several days. Students learned in the third grade classroom about the importance of the Poinsettia flowers. The students got to make the holiday red flower. Fourth grade had the German Froebel, or star tradition. Students were building in a mind and motor skills activity. The star is also important in Russia. Students made stars and Russian tea to drink. It is made from instant tea, Tang or orange Gatorade and lemonade powder.. It is a spiced tea with allspice, cloves, and cinnamon. "It was fun making the tea," fifth grader Lacey Kulawinski said.

The sixth grade classrooms had a scavenger hunt to learn about Germany. They also learned about the 600-year-old tradition of Krampus, the evil being who looks for kids who are naughty. "On December 5, kids' stockings are filled by St. Nicolas, if the kids have been good. If not, they have 20 days to improve their behavior or Krampus will give them coal for Christmas," according to Sandra Jirasko.