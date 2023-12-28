Lolo NF appreciates public input

by Lolo National Forest

The Lolo National Forest would like to express their appreciation to the community of Thompson Falls for their continued engagement in discussions around “The Orchard.”

“I want to sincerely thank the community residents and the partners involved for their time and input regarding the piece of land now called The Orchard,” said Carolyn Upton, Forest Supervisor, Lolo National Forest.

For the last couple of years, the community has been engaging in conversations around 150 acres of Forest Service lands recently named “The Orchard.” This area is directly across from the Mule Pasture area west of North Columbia Street and contains an old Ponderosa pine plantation and abandoned helicopter landing zone.

“The area formerly known as “Mule Pasture West” and now “The Orchard,” due to the pine plantation, has not been actively managed or used by the Forest Service for more than a decade,” said Upton. “When community leaders began looking for ways to boost the local economy with outdoor recreation opportunities the property became a topic of conversation.”

The area used to be part of a Forest Service administrative site. The former administrative building and surrounding property was sold in 2021 and is now privately owned.

In late November, community members were invited to a three-day workshop hosted by Kaniksu Land Trust as part of a Citizens Institute for Rural Design Grant for Local Design Workshops. The grant, although not a traditional funded grant, was for assistance from professionals in designing a community space through public engagement. The workshop was held by professionals from To Be Done Studio seeking input from the public to identify desired recreation, education and/or restoration opportunities for “The Orchard” property.

The input generated during the workshop and from previous public engagements and surveys has been captured and will be reviewed and considered during any future discussions.

“We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and comments on their desires for “The Orchard,” said Upton. “At this time, the Lolo National Forest is not proposing to make any changes. We will consider all feedback generated during any future discussions around the property and engage the public appropriately.”

For more information, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo.