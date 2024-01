Students of team "Rudolf" – Jackson Revier, Wyatt Miller and Emelia Rivinius – try to follow the dance routine in the song "Eye of the Tiger" as teacher Jackie Deery joins in on the fun at the annual Brain Bash at Plains High School.

by Ed Moreth

The Christmas spirit usually comes from the heart and doesn't involve a lot of thinking, reasoning or competitive activity, even with participants with names like "Rudolf," "Grinch," "Elf" and "Nutcracker."

The last day of school at Plains on Friday was only a half day, but it came...