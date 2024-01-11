Kids get crafty at TF library

Colton Sauter, (left, who celebrated his eighth birthday this week) and Ryker Whittenburg, 5, work on a penguin craft at the Thompson Falls Public Library last Friday.

The first Friday of January brought a handful of children to the Thompson Falls Public Library for an hour of creativity.

The first Friday craft hour has been happening at the library for about a year. Last week, kids created penguins out of styrofoam balls, markers, paper and googly eyes. The creativity didn't stop there, and after the penguins were done kids created Pokemon balls, basketballs, Minions and snowmen.

Sunday Dutro started the first Friday craft time in coordination with the library. She said they first started with the Project WILD program through the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies. The program focused on a different animal each month, and then Dutro continued with other crafts. "We try and coordinate with the library as much as possible," Dutro said, adding that some months Library Director Crystal Buchanan will read a book to the group. Dutro said the most popular event was in October with the "Frankenstem" craft in which toys were brought in and kids repurposed them to create their own "monsters."

"We try to pick things that are open-ended," Dutro said, so they can show their creativity during the craft time. Last Friday, Ryker Whittenburg, age 5, made a penguin, then used his imagination to create a Minion out of the craft supplies. Colton Sauter, age 8, made his penguin with red eyes and feet and colored the body red as well, while his brother Chase, 4, crafted several balls to look like Pokeballs of different colors.

Dutro started the Sanders County Homeschoolers group on Facebook as a way to connect with other homeschool parents and caregivers in the county and to share activities. She said they just got accepted with the Read 2 Ride program with Silverwood Theme Park, which rewards kids for reading activities. Kids age pre-k through sixth grade can earn a theme park pass by reaching a reading goal. "We have about 40 local families participating in Read 2 Ride," Dutro expressed.

For more information, visit the Sanders County Homeschoolers Group on Facebook.