Pinochle marathon reaches halfway point

The eight-month-long Pinochle Marathon event which began in September and supports the GFWC Thompson Falls Woman’s Club Blanche Hurlburt Scholarship has reached its halfway mark.

Notwithstanding the challenge of scheduling their monthly matches during the busy holiday season, several participants experienced big scoring hands during December. The 1500 Trump was held by the team of Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins and the team of Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher had 1000 Aces.

The marathon has new leaders too. The team of Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst moved into first place with their December score of 6,770 bumping November’s first place players Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley into the marathon’s second place, and the team of Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke are in third place with their winning monthly score of 6,660.

December Scores / Marathon Totals

Alan and Lorri Renard – 3, 940 / 18,660; Tamra Shear and Mitzi Hart - 5,010 / 13,140; Pinkie Nelson and Joyce Hilt – 5.340 / 18,820; Cathy Mills and Jim Hurst – 4,310 / 20,590; Juanita Triplett and Cal Pomrenke – 6,660 / 21,450; Patty Coe and Claudia Reed – 4.240 / 15,680; Patty Coe and Wendy Kelley – 4,960 / 22,190; Wendy Kelley and Ron Beaty – 2,860 / 16,780; Cheryl Godfrey and Patty Hopkins – 4,980 / 18,380; Cathy Mills and Joni Mosher – 4,420 / 20,840; Pat Ingraham and Nancy Gressang – 4,870 / 18,360; Wendy Kelley and Jim Hurst – 6,770 / 22,890; Cathy Mills and Claudia Reed – 3,140 / 15,600; Linda Haywood and Maureen Kolodziej – 2,780 / 14,670; Jim Hurst and Joni Mosher – 4,690 / 19,290; Linda Haywood and Renee Klinger - 2,870 / 15,640.