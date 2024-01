Blue Hawk Solveig Nygaard leaps over a trio of Bulldogs as she shoots against Mission last week.

MISSION 54,

THOMPSON FALLS 38

For the first home game after the holiday season the Lady Hawks faced the Lady Bulldogs of Mission falling 54-38.

Mission was quick to win the jump off gaining the first points, before sophomore Gabi Hannum was able to get the first basket for Thompson. Both te...