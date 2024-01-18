On November 16, 2023, Dorothy Jean (Heise) Yandell peacefully passed away at the age of 70 in her home in Lebanon, TN. A perfect combination of her mom and dad, the dark-haired beauty was born on April 27, 1953, in Kalispell, Montana, where she attended grades one through five in a two-room schoolhouse. In the summer of 1964, her family relocated to San Pedro, California, where she studied at Christ Lutheran and later graduated from Narbonne High School.

Dorothy began her career at the port of Los Angeles with Matson in 1971, continuing until 1992 when the family relocated to Thompson Falls, MT. After several years working for the public school system in Thompson Falls, Dorothy's family embarked on a journey that took them to various places, including a return to Los Angeles where she rejoined the shipping industry. Dorothy transferred to Nashville, TN, and later retired from Ceres Terminals to begin her well-earned, and much anticipated, life of retirement.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Throughout her life, she graciously opened her home to many whether for a moment or a month. Finding joy in life's simple pleasures, Dorothy appreciated good conversation and spending time with family and friends. Loved by all, her influence will forever remain in our hearts.

Preceding her in death are her father, Robert Francis Heise, mother, Janice Marie Jones Heise, and niece LaVonne Bower Kennedy. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Yandell, three children: Steven Yandell (April), Jamie Yandell Cole, and Shawna Yandell; three step-children; twelve grandchildren; and siblings Janice Butte (Bob), Daniel Heise (Vera), Susan York, Ronda Heise (Mike), Bobbi Christenson (Hal), and Ada Heise. She also leaves behind numerous other cherished family and friends.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.