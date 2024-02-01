Plains council selects members

It took less than 20 minutes last Monday for the Plains Town Council to fill two vacancies in a special council meeting.

Each of the five candidates had the opportunity to introduce themselves and tell the four council members - Chad Cantrell, Connie Foust, John Sheridan, and John Roesler - a little about themselves and why they wanted to be a part of the local government. The candidates had also provided information to the council at the Jan. 2 meeting. Lana Dicken and Tim Kinsinger were vying for Ward 1 and J.D. Crabb, Garrett Boon, and David Costner were going for the spot in Ward 2. Sheridan asked if the candidates would have the time for council work and all said they would.

Boon, who had served on council in Ward 2 previously, said he was a last minute applicant. He had at first decided not to run for the position, but wrestled with what he'd been called to do and changed his mind.

Cantrell immediately moved that the council accept Dicken's letter of interest and seat her as a council member in Ward 1. The motion was seconded by Roesler and the council voted unanimously in favor for Dicken. Cantrell also moved to select Crabb for the Ward 2 slot. It was seconded by Foust and again unanimously approved by the council.

"I was surprised, especially when Garrett decided to put his name in there," said Crabb, who has lived in the Plains area since 2014 and is a 1993 graduate of Thompson Falls and an Army veteran. Crabb said he had been considering going for a council position for two years and wanted to better learn the system. "This is a small community and we need all the help I can offer," said Crabb.

Dicken has lived in Plains since the early 1990s and has her own business in town as a licensed social worker and is a member of the Plains School Board. "I love my town, I love my community and I'm happy to be here," said Dicken, who is filling the remainder of a two-year position left open by Mayor Joel Banham.

Dicken said that her father, Chris Allen, former mayor and councilman, was a role model for her and opened the door to her serving the community on the school board and town council. "I feel a strong sense of responsibility and obligation to serve my community in capacities that are within my abilities," said Dicken, who has been contemplating applying for the council position for a few months and "prayerfully considered if it was the right move for me to make," she said. "I look forward to serving alongside our council members and mayor to continue seeing Plains be the wonderful town and community it has been for years."

Ed Moreth Plains Mayor Joel Banham swears in council members J.D. Crabb for Ward 2 (left) and Lana Dicken for Ward 1 (right)at City Hall.

Crabb's four-year term was a position left open by Boon, who had initially declined to seek reelection, but at the last minute changed his mind. Crabb has worked at Gaskets O Rings and Rubber for the last six and a half years.

Kinsinger has lived in Plains a little over a year, but has lived in the area for 10 years and is a volunteer firefighter with the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District. "I just love this town and this community," said Kinsinger, who added that he'd be honored to serve.

Costner has lived in Plains for eight years and opened Costner Care Family Clinic in 2021. He said he was asked to put his name in the hat for the position. "There's plenty on my plate already, but I will answer the call when needed," he said.

Banham said he's optimistic about working with the new council members and is looking forward to working with a full council again. The next Plains Town Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.