ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

FSPW to show wolverine film

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 29, 2024



Embark on a captivating journey into the untamed wilderness with PBS Special, “Wolverine: Chasing the Phantom.” Join Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness and Wild Montana for a free film showing that delves into the elusive world of the wolverine, a creature that has long captured the imagination of nature enthusiasts and wildlife aficionados alike. The film will be shown Saturday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls.

Wildlife filmmaker Steve Kroschel has spent 25 years with wolverines, and has even shared his home with them. Caring for injured and orphaned animals on a sixty-acre refuge in Alaska, he is one of the few men in the world to raise wolverines in captivity. The two orphans he has cared for since their birth have become his lifelong responsibility – and they are a handful! But he remains their committed and devoted advocate, a more than willing substitute parent to these remarkable animals he has come to love.

Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase at The Rex.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024

Rendered 02/29/2024 20:04