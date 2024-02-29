FSPW to show wolverine film

Embark on a captivating journey into the untamed wilderness with PBS Special, “Wolverine: Chasing the Phantom.” Join Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness and Wild Montana for a free film showing that delves into the elusive world of the wolverine, a creature that has long captured the imagination of nature enthusiasts and wildlife aficionados alike. The film will be shown Saturday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rex Theater in Thompson Falls.

Wildlife filmmaker Steve Kroschel has spent 25 years with wolverines, and has even shared his home with them. Caring for injured and orphaned animals on a sixty-acre refuge in Alaska, he is one of the few men in the world to raise wolverines in captivity. The two orphans he has cared for since their birth have become his lifelong responsibility – and they are a handful! But he remains their committed and devoted advocate, a more than willing substitute parent to these remarkable animals he has come to love.

Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase at The Rex.