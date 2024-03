The Olympus diagnostic machine is demonstrated by Dr. Don Damschen from Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The big screen displays what the colon looks like with polyps.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains is one of the first hospitals in Montana to have a state of the art Olympus diagnostic screening machine. This machine is used for endoscopies in upper gastrointestinal (GI) screenings and colonoscopies. The colon can be seen from a camera on the tube that ca...