Margaret Ann Ashworth Wilson was born in Masterson, New Zealand, January 26, 1940, to "Nell" and William Ashworth. She passed away on February 25, 2024, with family by her side.

Margaret grew up in New Zealand with a passion for sports and adventure. Her greatest adventure started with a whirlwind romance in 1958, while working at a Western Union when she got in an argument with a U.S. Sailor. That argument turned into an apology and Margaret and "Cody" Wilson were inseparable for the next week. They continued to write letters back and

forth for the next year before being married in Melbourne, Australia on May 4, 1959. The newlyweds had a four-day honeymoon and Cody rejoined his ship, the U.S. destroyer Chevalier.

The newly married 19-year-old Margaret embarked on a solo journey to the U.S. arriving in California on July 4, 1959.

Margaret raised her five children while living in San Diego, Las Vegas, Cedaredge, Colorado, and Thompson Falls, Montana. She had a cheeky attitude and a sharp wit that would crack up the room, especially if she had a margarita or two. She loved to knit while cheering on the San Diego Chargers or watching NASCAR.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years William "Cody" Wilson; son Cody Lee Wilson;

parents Ellen "Nell" Jane Hardie and Alfred William Ashworth and brother William Arthur "Bill" Ashworth of New Zealand.

She is survived by children Karen (Mike) Hulstrom of Kingston, ID; Dwayne (Gwen) Wilson of Las Vegas, NV; Eric (Sue) Wilson of Daniel, WY; Kimberly (Matt) Tarka of Greeley, CO and grandchildren: Cody Lodi, Tara Lodi, Josh Hulstrom, Taylor Hulstrom, Caitlin Wilson, Chase Wilson, Zac Shiflet, Amanda James, Jared Wilson, Tessa Wilson, Megan Wilson, Michaela Miller, Meagan Tarka, Caleb Tarka, Bailee Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Jenna Wilson and several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.