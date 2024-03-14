December 2, 2023 we lost our beloved Stevō Dameron AKA Dallas Stephen Dameron. Stevō was a great friend and a soul mate to Evelyn Dameron, they were two peas in a pod. He had a smile and sense of humor that lit up the room, he was infectious in a good way. I would say he was a forever lost in the 50's kinda guy white tee shirt and blue jeans,sharp shoes and a leather jacket. Stevō had traditional values, hopes, and dreams and a love for the Lord. He loved his children, he was a good father and grandpa that instilled direction, faith and morals. We knew we were loved but he didn't hold back on giving his two cents of advice. Stevō enjoyed a hot cup of coffee, the radio, classic music, a good flick, tinkering on his rigs, classic automobiles, quality time together, a brewsky, and hot political topics. He was down with cruising the gut and getting out of dodge. He had a nickname for most everyone, mine was "T". Oh how my heart misses those simple words " Good morning T" on the other end of the phone followed by some heart felt advice, a few words about the weather or update on politics. Stevō passed away at Bonner Hospital in CDA of complications of heart failure. He fought hard to hang on but God called him home. If God created coffee and he did, Stevō is even now having that blessed coffee time with Evy ( mom) who he missed so much after her passing. Stevō's memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday March 23, at the Heron Baptist Church. All are welcome to come celebrate Stevō's life, share a story, some tears and love.