James D. Brown, age 80, a longtime rancher at Whitepine, born May 1, 1943, passed away March 17, 2024. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Thompson Falls Christian Church, corner of Haley Avenue and Church Street, after which burial will take place at the Whitepine Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Whitepine Mennonite Church, 3719 Highway 200.

A full obituary will be published in next week's Ledger. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's honor may be made to Sanders County Coalition for Families.