Plains, Thompson Falls and Superior golfers watch as Horseman Brandt Snead (second from left) putts at the Plains golf course during match play on Friday.

The Plains golf team hosted a nine-hole match last Friday with Thompson Falls and Superior joining the competition. Thompson brought 10 players, five boys and five girls.

The Horsemen/Trotters did not keep score for the match but Coach Lisa Brown says the kids were very excited to get on the course....